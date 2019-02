A day after India conducted air strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Wednesday said the objective was to act against a terror camp and that India doesn’t wish to see a further escalation. In her opening remarks during her bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Swaraj said after Pakistan “refused to acknowledge and act against terror camps, the Indian government decided to take preemptive action.”

India, early Tuesday morning, targeted the “biggest terror camp” in Pakistan’s Balakote after it received credible intelligence reports that suggested another attack by JeM in the country. “In the light of the continuing refusal of Pakistan to acknowledge and act against terror groups on its territory and based on information that JeM was planning other attacks in parts of India, Government of India decided to take preemptive action and the target was selected in order to avoid civilian casualties,” Swaraj said.

She reiterated that the strike was not a “military operation.” “No military installation was targeted. The objective was to act against the terrorist infrastructure of JeM to preempt another terror attack in India. India doesn’t wish to see a further escalation of the situation. It’ll continue to act with responsibility and restraint,” she added.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of Russia, India, China Foreign Ministers meeting, Swaraj also raised the Pulwama terror attack. Forty CRPF officers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed his car into the convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, sparking outrage in the country. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed the responsibility for the attack.

“I am visiting China at a time when there is grief and anger in India. It is the worst terrorist attack directed against our security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Such dastardly terrorist attacks are a grim reminder for the need of all the countries to show zero tolerance to terrorism and take decisive action against it,” she said.

Stating that the JeM is banned by the UN and other countries, Swaraj told Wang that “this terrorist attack is the direct result of the impunity and cover provided to the JeM and its leaders by the Pakistani side”.“After the Pulwama attack the entire UN has spoken with a full voice to condemn it,” she said.

Swaraj who arrived in Wuzhen early this morning told Wang that this is their first meeting this year and therefore an opportune time for the two sides to take stock of the bilateral relations and look ahead for cooperation.

