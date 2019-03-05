Rajnath on Balakot: There were 300 mobiles active at attack site, were they used by trees?

With the Opposition repeatedly cornering the government over the number of casualties in IAF airstrikes in Pakistan’s Balakot on February 26, PTI quoted Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday as saying “it will be known one day how many terrorists were killed in Balakot”.

Advertising

Stepping up the attack on the Congress, Singh said if the party wanted to know how many terrorists were killed in the airstrikes, they should go to Pakistan and ask there or count bodies.

The Home Minister said that politics should not only be done to form the government, but also to build the country. “Some leaders of the other political parties are asking how many terrorists were killed in the IAF strike. Today or tomorrow, it will be known. Pakistan and their leaders’ hearts know how many were killed, he said.

Opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and BSP chief Mayawati, have questioned the government over the veracity of the claims of the death toll after international media reports suggested that were no casualty in the airstrike by the IAF.

“NTRO (National Technical Research Organisation) system said there were 300 mobile phones active at Balakot attack site. Were these used by trees if not terrorists?” Singh asked.

Advertising

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Saturday said the government should provide evidence of the airstrikes in Balakot, just like the United States had done after killing Osama bin Laden in Pakistan’s Abbottabad in 2011.