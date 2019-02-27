Balakot Air Strike: Chinese media cite Pak version of ‘hasty payload drop’ by IAF jets

India’s pre-emptive strike on terror camps in Balakot remained a developing story on the state-owned English-language channel China Global Television Network (CGTN) throughout the day, turning from a 20-second bulletin just as news broke early Tuesday morning to CGTN correspondents in both India and Pakistan weighing in on the day’s events in the evening news.

In the morning, CGTN reported that a Pakistani Army spokesperson had released images, claiming that IAF jets dropped payload in an open area in Balakot and that a statement from the Narendra Modi government was awaited.

The evening news showed images of what appeared to be a check post. CGTN’s Islamabad correspondent reported that Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan desires peace but India is deteriorating the regional situation, and that Pakistan “reserves the right to deliver an appropriate response and the right to self-defence”. The correspondent quoted experts, who suggested that the atmosphere was tense, and that “India should take up Pakistan’s offer to give peace a chance; otherwise the whole region will suffer repercussions”.

Global Times, a daily tabloid newspaper in China, cited a report from news agency Xinhua, which was updated late afternoon local time. The report cited Pakistan military’s statement that Indian warplanes “violated the Line of Control in Kashmir region and dropped ‘payload’ hastily”.