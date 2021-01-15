Bal Thackeray birth anniversary to be celebrated in govt offices

The state general administration department (GAD) on Thursday included the names of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s father, the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, and his grandfather and social reformer Prabodhankar Thackeray, in a revised list of national personalities whose birth anniversaries are to be celebrated in government offices.

The GAD is under the chief minister. As per procedure, a notification was issued by GAD on December 15, 2020, listing the names of national personalities and national days.

On Thursday, a revised notification issued by GAD included four additional names whose birth anniversaries must be celebrated – Balasaheb Thackeray (January 23), Prabodhankar Thackeray (Sept-ember 17), Balshastri Jambhekar (February 16), known as the father of Marathi journalism, and Bhau-saheb alias Panjabrao Deshmukh (December 27), the first agriculture minister of the country.