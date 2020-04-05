Bajrang Dal worker arrested in Munger for spreading misinformation on Coronavirus

Munger Deputy Inspector General of Police Manu Maharaj confirmed the arrest of one Gautam Singh Kushwaha from his Bihma village under Tarapur police station. (Representational) Munger Deputy Inspector General of Police Manu Maharaj confirmed the arrest of one Gautam Singh Kushwaha from his Bihma village under Tarapur police station. (Representational)

A Bajrang Dal worker, who had been spreading wrong information about a Tarapur family of having attended Tablighi Jamaat and a member of the family being tested COVID-19 positive, was arrested on Sunday. While the department denied any member of the Munger family being on the list of Tablighi Jamaat attendees from Bihar, the health department also dismissed social media report on anyone being tested positive from Tarapur.

Munger Deputy Inspector General of Police Manu Maharaj confirmed the arrest of one Gautam Singh Kushwaha from his Bihma village under Tarapur police station. Kushwaha had on Saturday posted the wrong information on Facebook about a member of a muslim family being tested positive. Kushwaha is a district-level functionary of Bajrang Dal. His post had gone viral on social media, bringing disrepute to the family who runs a medical shop and a footwear shop in the Tarapur market.

A member of the family from Ghazipur, Tarapur, said as the police had been putting a lot of pressure because of rumours being spread, six members of his family got medical tests done at Referral Hospital, Tarapur. None of them had any symptoms of COVID-19, nor had any travel history. All the six were advised to live under home quarantine as a standard and precautionary advice.

A home department official said that they had got five lists of people who had attended Tablighi Jamaat meeting but none of them is from Tarapur, Munger. Health department principal secretary Sanjay Kumar said: “Of the 32 people tested positive so far, no one is from Tarapur, Munger.”

