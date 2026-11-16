Bajrang Dal men ‘stormed’ sacred site alleging cow slaughter. Now, Odisha tribals threaten stir

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are... Read More
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The alleged desecration of a religious site of the Santhal community in Odisha’s Keonjhar district over allegations of cow slaughter during a ritual last month has turned into a political flashpoint in the state.
While the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday announced its support to the protest called by the tribal community on November 18, the VHP has slammed the arrest of five Bajrang Dal activists last week in connection with the incident.
Calling the arrests “arbitrary”, the VHP sought intervention of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the matter. Keonjhar is the home district of the CM.
The tribal community said it would hold a massive protest on Wednesday demanding the arrest of the other accused in the case.
Police said that last week’s arrests were made in connection with an incident on October 23 at Basantpura village under Ghasipur police limits when Bajrang Dal activists allegedly entered the sacred site, Jaher Than, armed with swords, iron rods and sticks to oppose what they claimed was cow slaughter as part of a ritual and disrupted the worship. The accused persons also allegedly misbehaved with women gathered there.
“A clash subsequently broke out between the tribal community members gathered to perform their rituals and the Bajrang Dal activists, leaving several people injured on both sides. On receiving information, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control,” Ghasipura police inspector Mitali Madhulita Biswal told The Indian Express.
The police initially registered two FIRs from both sides and initiated an investigation. Days later, a third FIR was also registered after the Bajrang Dal activists allegedly assaulted an auto driver who ferried the tribal people to the police station.
Biswal said five people were arrested under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, obscene acts and songs, common intention, criminal intimidation and using criminal force against women. The accused were also booked under the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act.
“The arrests were made based on reliable evidence. Even after police reached the site on receiving information, the right-wing activists continued the vandalism,” said a police officer.
An official said police were looking into allegations of cow slaughter, adding that no member of the tribal community had been arrested so far. The official said an investigation into the incident was underway.
The tribals had earlier approached Keonjhar SP Nitin Kushalkar seeking action in the case, following which the arrests were made.
At a press conference on Monday, VHP leaders said that when members of the Bajrang Dal came to know about cow slaughter at the religious site, they raised objections before the police officer present at the spot.
“The police officer intervened, pacified the situation, and the Bajrang Dal activists peacefully left the place without further confrontation. These activists were allegedly attacked by those who were involved in the alleged cow slaughter,” said Prafulla Kumar Mishra, VHP state president, Odisha.
In a memorandum to the CM, Mishra alleged that the Bajrang Dal members also approached the police station and lodged a formal complaint seeking legal action against those responsible for the alleged cow slaughter. He alleged that instead of taking appropriate action on their complaint, the local police allegedly acted in a one-sided and discriminatory manner.
While announcing the party’s support to the protest by the villagers, BJD tribal cell president and former minister Sudam Marndi said, “The accused allegedly misbehaved with tribal women present at the spot and launched a collective attack on elderly persons and young men with deadly weapons. Though five persons were arrested, the main culprit is yet to be held.”