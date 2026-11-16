Bajrang Dal men ‘stormed’ sacred site alleging cow slaughter. Now, Odisha tribals threaten stir

The alleged desecration of a religious site of the Santhal community in Odisha’s Keonjhar district over allegations of cow slaughter during a ritual last month has turned into a political flashpoint in the state.

While the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday announced its support to the protest called by the tribal community on November 18, the VHP has slammed the arrest of five Bajrang Dal activists last week in connection with the incident.

Calling the arrests “arbitrary”, the VHP sought intervention of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the matter. Keonjhar is the home district of the CM.

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The tribal community said it would hold a massive protest on Wednesday demanding the arrest of the other accused in the case.