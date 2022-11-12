scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Bajrang Dal activist killed in bomb attack in Jharkhand’s Chakradharpur

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

CRPF was called in to maintain law and order in the area, police said. (Representational)

A Bajrang Dal activist was killed after crude bombs were hurled at him in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident happened at Bharat Bhawan Chowk in Chakradharpur town, where the crude bombs were hurled at Kamal Devgiri by men who came on a motorcycle, they added.

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said an investigation was underway.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafesPremium
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafes

The two accused are yet to be identified, police said. Shops at the busy Bharat Bhawan Chowk downed their shutters as hundreds of Devgiri’s supporters gathered at the spot after the killing. CRPF was called in to maintain law and order in the area, police said.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 10:33:47 pm
Next Story

Napoli hold off Udinese fightback to seal 11th successive win

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement