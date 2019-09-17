Bajaj group chairman Rahul Bajaj pays tribute to RSS founders in Nagpur

Industrialist and Bajaj group chairman Rahul Bajaj visited the RSS’ Smruti Mandir in Nagpur on Sunday and paid tribute to the memorials of RSS founder K B Hedgewar and his successor M S Golwalkar. Bajaj also spent over an hour interacting with local RSS functionaries.

Nagpur Mahanagar RSS chief Rajesh Loya said, “I had met him in January at the funeral of Gandhian leader Justice Chandrashekhar Dharmadhikari. I had then requested him to visit Smruti Mandir. He was in a hurry at that time but had said that he would definitely come in future. He called me last week to inform that he would visit on Sunday. Accordingly, he came and paid tribute to Hedgewar and Golwalkar memorials and had a chat with us for about an hour-and-a-half.”

Incidentally, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi were not in town at the time of his visit. He, however, didn’t visit the RSS headquarters in Mahal area, where Bhagwat and Joshi usually stay when in Nagpur.

Bajaj dropped by the RSS Smruti Mandir while on his way to Wardha to attend the inauguration of Bajaj Institute of Technology. The institute has been started by Shiksha Mandal, an educational organisation chaired by Bajaj.

Bajaj said, “I happily made the visit to see the RSS set-up and paid tributes to Hedgewar and Guru Golwalkar memorials.”

Bajaj was elected to Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra in 2006 with the support of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

The RSS makes it a point to invite people from different ideological streams to their programmes, something which is seen by many as an attempt to present itself as being open to all. In 2017, former President Pranab Mukherji had created a flutter by attending the Dussehra function of the RSS as chief guest.

Earlier, Ratan Tata has visited the RSS headquarter in Mahal area twice — in December 2016 and in April this year. On both occasions he had a meeting with Bhagwat. The RSS had then said that Tata had envinced keen interest in the RSS Seva prakalp and had expressed willingness to be a partner.