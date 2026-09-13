Bairabi-Sairang railway line completes 1 year: How rail connectivity expanded in Mizoram

Bairabi-Sairang railway line: The Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram has completed one year of operation, marking a significant change in passenger and freight connectivity in the northeastern state. The 51.38-km-long railway line, inaugurated on September 13, 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has brought rail services closer to Aizawl and connected Mizoram with the national railway network. It has been built at a cost of about Rs 8,000 crore.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the line has emerged as an important passenger and logistics gateway for Mizoram within its first year. More than 15 lakh passengers have travelled on trains serving Sairang, while the services have completed over 1,100 trips during the period. The project falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.

The Sairang Railway Bridge has a pier of height 114m, which is 42 m taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar. (Image: Ministry of Railways) The Sairang Railway Bridge has a pier of height 114m, which is 42 m taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

More than 15 lakh passengers use trains in one year

Currently, three long-distance train services connect Sairang with Guwahati, Kolkata and Delhi, giving Mizoram direct rail links with major cities.

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The Sairang-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express provided Mizoram with its first direct premium train connection with the national capital. The services to Guwahati and Kolkata have also provided links with major educational, commercial and medical centres.

The Sairang-AnandVihar Terminal Rajdhani Express gave Mizoram a direct premium connection with the national capital. (Image: Ministry of Railways) The Sairang-AnandVihar Terminal Rajdhani Express gave Mizoram a direct premium connection with the national capital. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

A Sairang-Silchar passenger service was also introduced in February 2026, providing another regular rail connection between Sairang and Assam’s Barak Valley.

The national transporter said passenger demand for the services has remained high. According to the Railways, the trains have been operating at more than 100 per cent capacity on every trip, with the Sairang-Kolkata service recording average occupancy of over 140 per cent, the daily Sairang-Guwahati service over 110 per cent and the Sairang-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express over 145 per cent.

The Railways said these services generated around Rs 54 crore in ticket sales during the first year. Sairang railway station itself recorded more than 5.54 lakh passenger footfalls, with an average of around 3,300 passengers visiting the station every day.

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Rail freight brings cement, cars and essential goods closer to Mizoram

The impact of the new railway line has extended beyond passenger services. According to the Railways, more than 2,500 wagons of freight were delivered at Sairang during the first year. Around 70 per cent of this cargo comprised construction materials such as cement, stone and sand, which have been used for housing and public infrastructure projects in the state.

The first cargo train reached Sairang on September 14, 2025, a day after the railway line was inaugurated. It carried more than 26,000 bags of cement from Tetelia near Guwahati.

The inaugural cement rake established Sairang as a freight-handling point. (Image: Ministry of Railways) The inaugural cement rake established Sairang as a freight-handling point. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

The railway has also opened a new channel for automobile transportation. In December 2025, the first automobile consignment arrived at Sairang, carrying 119 Maruti cars from Changsari near Guwahati. Overall, 156 wagons carrying automobiles were delivered during the year, according to the Railways.

The first Automobile Freight Rake handled at Mizoram (Image: Ministry of Railways) The first Automobile Freight Rake handled at Mizoram (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Rail connectivity gives tourism a boost

The new rail link has also made Mizoram more accessible to travellers from other parts of the country. Direct trains from Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati and Silchar have provided visitors with an alternative to air travel and long road journeys. The Railways said tourism in Mizoram has grown by over 86 per cent since the introduction of train connectivity.

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The increased movement of visitors has also supported hotels, homestays, restaurants, taxis, guides, local markets and other tourism-related businesses, according to the release.

🛤️ Bairabi–Sairang railway line turns One, opening doors to endless opportunities pic.twitter.com/BNXtbuzpOr — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 13, 2026

Construction of Bairabi-Sairang railway line

The Bairabi-Sairang line includes 153 bridges – 55 major, 88 minor and 10 road overbridges/road underbridges – along with 45 tunnels covering nearly 16 km. Six bridges are more than 70 metres high, with the tallest reaching 114 metres, according to the Railways.

The railway corridor connects Bairabi with four newly developed stations – Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang – bringing rail connectivity close to Aizawl, Mizoram’s capital.

From Mizoram to national markets

The railway’s benefits are also being seen in the movement of local products. The first parcel consignment from Sairang was booked on September 19, 2025, carrying Anthurium flowers to Delhi through the parcel van of the Sairang-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express. The Railways said parcel services could provide a direct channel for Mizoram’s flowers, handicrafts and other local products to reach markets outside the state.

Thus, in its first year, the Bairabi-Sairang railway line has not only provide a new passenger route but also helped in expansion of freight movement, tourism and access to markets in Mizoram. The national transporter said the railway has created direct access to major cities for passengers, improved movement of construction materials and essential commodities, and opened new possibilities for local producers and businesses.