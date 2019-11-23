Look healthy, but doesn’t mean I am fine: Indrani Mukerjea to court

INDRANI MUKERJEA, arrested in the Sheena Bora alleged murder case, on Friday told the special CBI court that though she “looks healthy on the outside”, it does not mean that she is fine.

She was arguing before the court on her bail application. In prison since 2015, this is Mukerjea’s fourth attempt at seeking bail on grounds that she is suffering from neurological complications.

Claiming that her primary ground for seeking bail was that since she does not have anyone in Mumbai, even though the court had given her the facility being treated at a private hospital, there is nobody to arrange for the same. “My realisation is that I am on my own. I cannot avail my choice of treatment until and unless I am out,” she said, claiming that her condition is “irreversible”. Mukerjea added that she had been “advised” by people that she “should look ill” but she will not mislead the court.

The CBI opposed the arguments stating that the case is at a crucial stage and that there is no proof that Mukerjea’s health is deteriorating. There is no change of circumstances since her last bail plea was rejected (November 18) by the special CBI court, the agency’s counsel Manoj Chaladan submitted. The arguments will continue next week.

The court had previously rejected Mukerjea’s bail pleas, both on merits and medical grounds. Mukerjea is alleged to have killed her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012.