Bail on offer of money to PM fund, Jharkhand High Court says download app

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to six people — including former BJP MP Som Marandi — who were convicted under the Railways Act on condition that they transfer Rs 35,000 each to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund after it was suggested by their counsel.

The court also ordered the six to download the Aarogya Setu mobile app “immediately” after being released from custody and stipulated that they abide by the directions of central as well as the state government, in connection with the containment norms issued in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The judgment came on a petition for setting aside a sessions court dismissal of an appeal to a conviction order passed by a Railway Judicial Magistrate, which sentenced all petitioners to 1 year imprisonment.

The conviction was in connection with a March 2012 protest by the petitioners in “support of a Chakka Jam of a goods train”, due to which, two goods trains and a passenger train suffered delays.

