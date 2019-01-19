Bail for Hindu outfit activist accused of Pune techie’s murder

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Dhananjay Desai, a member of the Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS) who was accused in the murder of Mohsin Shaikh, who was an engineer with a private firm in Pune.

Mohsin was killed on June 2, 2014, when communal clashes had broken out after circulation of objectionable pictures of Shivaji Maharaj and late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

Mohsin was attacked, allegedly by some youths associated with HRS, while he was returning home with a friend after offering prayers at a mosque in Hadapsar. He succumbed at hospital later.

His brother Mobin Shaikh had filed a complaint of murder at Hadapsar police station. The police had nabbed 21 HRS activists, including Desai.

Last year, a Pune sessions court turned down Desai’s bail plea. He then moved the Bombay High Court, where advocate Abhijeet Ashok Desai appeared for Desai and sought bail on the ground of parity, stating many other accused have been granted bail in the past and the trial before the Pune court is stayed.