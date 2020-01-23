Bail hearing for dowry death accused: HC orders arrest of IO, SHO after state counsel skips hearing

The order was passed in a case filed by a dowry death accused. (File) The order was passed in a case filed by a dowry death accused. (File)

Calling the conduct of the Haryana government “deplorable”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, due to non-appearance of any state counsel at a case hearing Wednesday, ordered issuance of bailable arrest warrants against the station house officer of Jind city police station and the case’s investigating officer.

It also ordered that the salaries of the officials be attached. Justice Fateh Deep Singh in his order said that no one has appeared on behalf of the State in spite of the fact that due service of the process was served upon the Advocate General, Haryana. “The conduct of the respondent/State is certainly deplorable (and) necessitates issuance of bailable warrants of arrest against station house officer, police station, city, Jind and the investigating officer in the sum of Rs.10,000 with one surety in the like amount each returnable for 28.1.2020,” the order said.

The order was passed in a case filed by a dowry death accused. His counsel Sachin Dhull said an application seeking interim bail of seven days is pending before the bench but no one has appeared before the court on behalf of the State yet.

