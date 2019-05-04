Bail for SC staffer held for posting wrong info on court website

Toggle Menu
While granting bail to Chakraborty, Additional Sessions Judge M K Nagpal said: “The applicant was arrested in this case on 07.04.2019 and is in custody since then. During this period, he has already been extensively interrogated, as the period includes his police custody of 10 days.”

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to sacked Supreme Court assistant registrar Tapan Chakraborty, who was arrested in connection with an alleged tampering with an order of the Supreme Court in a contempt case against Reliance Communications chief Anil Ambani.

The court also said, “It has also been stated that the applicant stands already terminated from the services of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. Hence, in the opinion of this court, no purpose is being served by detaining the applicant into the custody further.”

ASJ Nagpal released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of similar amount.

The court’s order came on Chakraborty’s appeal against the magisterial court’s April 18 order, by which his bail plea on medical ground was rejected on the ground that “offence against the accused is of tampering with record of the apex court, which is serious in nature”.

In his bail application before the sessions court, Chakraborty had argued that he was being implicated in a false and fabricated case, and that he was not in a capacity to interfere or tamper with the records of the court.

His counsel had contended that since the entire evidence in the case is documentary in nature, keeping the applicant behind bars would violate his fundamental rights.

On January 7, a Supreme Court bench had rejected Anil Ambani’s plea for exemption from personal appearance in the contempt of court case stemming from Reliance Communications’ failure to pay back Rs 550 crore to Swedish telecom major Ericsson. The court refused to allow the exemption, but the order uploaded on the website suggested otherwise.

The discrepancy was noticed by the Ericsson lawyer, and the corrected order was uploaded two days later.

