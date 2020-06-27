Bail for POCSO accused after he offers to be corona warrior, plant a sapling

Justice Anand Pathak directed that the accused plant a sapling and fence it. Justice Anand Pathak directed that the accused plant a sapling and fence it.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to an accused in a molestation case under sections of POCSO Act after he offered to become a “corona warrior” and also plant a sapling and nurture it.

Justice Anand Pathak directed that the accused plant a sapling and fence it. “He shall plant saplings/trees preferably 6-8 feet so that they would grow into full-fledged tree at an early time. For ensuring compliance he shall submit photographs of plantation before the concerned trial court along with a report within 30 days from the date of release,’’ reads the order passed on Wednesday.

Charged under Section 354 of IPC and Sections 7/8 of the POCSO Act, the accused was arrested on January 22. The court has asked the accused to submit the report before the trial court on the first day of every month.

The court said the accused can choose any place and will have to bear the cost of tree guard or fencing.

Seeking bail, the accused had given an undertaking that he would not get involved in any criminal activity, become a better citizen, cooperate with the trial, not harass the victim and not move in the vicinity of the prosecutrix. The accused said he wants to become a “corona warrior”, perform community service and serve the national cause by contributing to the PM CARES Fund.

The government advocate had opposed the plea.

