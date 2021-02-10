Bail denied to Munawar Faruqui co-accused, kin say had nothing to do with show

Additional Sessions Judge Yatindra Kumar Guru on Tuesday rejected his plea, citing past Supreme Court rulings, PTI reported. The court said the grant of bail would not be justified under law.

The Indore district court on Tuesday rejected, for the second time, the bail plea of Sadaqat Khan, 23, arrested along with stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui following a show earlier this year.

Sadaqat, accused of being involved in the show’s organisation, moved the sessions court seeking bail on the basis of “parity” (similar circumstances), as Faruqui was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court four days ago.

On Tuesday, Sadakat’s relatives said he had known Munawar for a while. Sadakat worked as a civil contractor in Mumbai and had travelled to Indore to visit his ailing grandmother and went to Munawar’s show at Munrow Café, the family said. “He had nothing to do with the show, nor did he crack any jokes. He was arrested from court the next day when he had gone to meet Munawar,” his uncle Yusuf Khan said.

After his arrest, Yusuf said, they found Munawar’s cellphone switched off, and as his family could not reach him, they rang up Sadakat and asked him to check on his friend. Sadakat rushed to Tukoganj police station, from where he was asked to visit the court, where Munawar was being produced, Yusuf said. He was arrested from the court premises, he added.

Meanwhile, two others arrested Prakhar Vyas and Edwin Antonio’s bail hearing is scheduled for February 12. Prakhar’s brother has been granted bail by the juvenile court, as he was underage. Prakhar’s lawyer, Ajay Bagadiya, said there are two allegations against Prakhar. Police said, 18 calls were made between Prakhar and Munawar from March 2020 to January 21 this year, which the police say show connection between the two. Second, Bagadiya said, the police say Prakhar appeared on stage either before or immediately after Munawar, and allegedly made remarks which disrupted communal harmony. “These are allegations we will dispute before the court,” he said. —With PTI inputs