Railways approves Baikunth-Urkura 4th line; train connectivity to improve on Howrah-Mumbai corridor

Howrah-Mumbai railway line, Howrah-Mumbai railway route: The Ministry of Railways on Thursday sanctioned the construction of a fourth railway line between Baikunth and Urkura. This 26.40-km-long new railway line will improve train connectivity on the busy Howrah-Mumbai high-density railway network. The project is an important part of the Bilaspur–Raipur–Nagpur main line and falls under the administrative control of the South East Central (SEC) Railway.
This rail project has been identified under the Energy, Cement and Mineral Corridor. “The work has been identified under the Energy, Cement and Mineral Corridor, reflecting Indian Railways’ continued focus on strengthening infrastructure in high-traffic and economically critical regions,” the Ministry of Railways said.
The Baikunth to Urkura fourth railway line will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 426.01 crore. This new rail line will further ease congestion and enhance the smooth movement of trains. Presently, the Baikunth–Urkura section is operating with saturated capacity, underscoring the urgent need for capacity expansion.
Significance of Baikunth-Urkura fourth railway line
The Baikunth-Urkura fourth railway line will create capacity for additional passenger and coaching services. It will also reduce delays, and improve punctuality on this heavily utilised section.
Apart from these, the Baikunth-Urkura fourth railway line is also expected to facilitate additional freight traffic of approximately 14.25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). “This increase in freight handling capacity is projected to generate additional annual earnings of about ₹61.70 crore for Indian Railways, starting from the first year of commissioning,” the national transporter said in a release.
The region along the Mumbai–Howrah high-density railway network has witnessed rapid expansion of power plants, coal mines, steel and cement units. It also sees the development of new and allied industries. Thus, the new rail line will ensure faster and more reliable transportation of bulk commodities, supporting industrial growth and strengthening supply chains.
