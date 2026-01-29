Railways approves Baikunth-Urkura 4th line; train connectivity to improve on Howrah-Mumbai corridor

The Baikunth-Urkura 4th railway line project falls under the administrative control of the South East Central (SEC) Railway. (Image generated using AI)

Howrah-Mumbai railway line, Howrah-Mumbai railway route: The Ministry of Railways on Thursday sanctioned the construction of a fourth railway line between Baikunth and Urkura. This 26.40-km-long new railway line will improve train connectivity on the busy Howrah-Mumbai high-density railway network. The project is an important part of the Bilaspur–Raipur–Nagpur main line and falls under the administrative control of the South East Central (SEC) Railway.

This rail project has been identified under the Energy, Cement and Mineral Corridor. “The work has been identified under the Energy, Cement and Mineral Corridor, reflecting Indian Railways’ continued focus on strengthening infrastructure in high-traffic and economically critical regions,” the Ministry of Railways said.