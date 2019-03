Former Lok Sabha MP Baijayant Jay Panda has been appointed as the National Vice-President and spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday.

Advertising

According to an official statement released by the BJP, the appointment comes with immediate effect and has been approved by the party national president Amit Shah.

The former BJD leader had joined the party on Monday, almost after a year of being suspended form the BJD for alleged anti-party activities, a charge which he has strongly denies.