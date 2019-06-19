Baharampur’s ‘Robin Hood’, five-time MP from Bengal is Congress leader in Lok Sabha

When Pratibha Devisingh Patil was nominated as the UPA’s choice for President in 2007, Sonia Gandhi, the alliance chairperson, had hosted a dinner at Delhi’s Ashok Hotel to introduce coalition MPs to her. Sonia, according to others present there, introduced Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who had walked in with former Congress Lok Sabha MP and Union minister Priyaranjan Das Munshi, as the “Tiger of Bengal”.

That epithet is not misplaced, given the aggression which Chowdhury has made his political hallmark, fighting first the CPI(M) and now the Trinamool Congress-run state machinery, and the persistence with which he has held on to his “fortress” — Baharampur.

Soon after the UPA meeting on Tuesday evening, Chowdhury, appointed leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, was welcomed at his home with crackers, bouquets and garlands. “I did not expect this at all, I learnt (about the appointment) only this morning, so you can say I am a little stunned. But I will honour the faith reposed in me and do my utmost to improve the perception about the party,” he said.

A five-term MP, Chowdhury had made his electoral debut from jail. He never looked back after that 1996 victory from Nabagram Assembly constituency in West Bengal. He won from Baharampur Lok Sabha seat first in 1999 — he was among five leaders over whose Lok Sabha tickets Mamata Banerjee, then in the Congress, had fought with state unit president Somen Mitra that finally resulted in the birth of the TMC.

In 2019, Banerjee had tasked her lieutenant – state minister Subhendu Adhikari – to win the three Lok Sabha seats in Murshidabad district: Murshidabad, Baharampur, and Jangipur. Adhikari was only partially successful — TMC candidates won from Jangipur and Murshidabad, but Baharampur remained firmly behind its “Robin Hood”.

Not everyone in that sleepy town may be familiar with the story of the outlaw but Chowdhury, who made his name first as the local strongman, has ensured permanence in the hearts of the electorate through his constant presence and vigilance. From a tea stall owner in Kandi who recalls how Chowdhury had ensured he and his fellow workers at a factory in Baharampur remained safe through the Katra mosque riots of 1988, when he was not even a legislator, to traders in Khagra Bazaar, who swear by “dada (elder brother)”, Chowdhury has left nothing to chance when it comes to nurturing his constituency.

He has had his ups and downs in the party organisation though, which is why his choice as the Congress’s Lok Sabha leader is interesting. He was removed as state Congress president and replaced by his mentor, Somen Mitra, apparently to facilitate state-level tie-ups for the party. The tie-ups never fructified but rumours flew thick and fast about Chowdhury’s “flirtations” with the saffron party. But Chowdhury has steadfastly remained with the Congress. That Baharampur has over 50 per cent Muslim voters obviously limited his choices.

As Lok Sabha leader of Congress, though, Chowdhury will have to play an important role in floor coordination with other Opposition parties. In the depleted Opposition benches, one of the important parties is the TMC, with which he has a belligerent history — on the last day of the 16th Lok Sabha, Chowdhury, in his speech on chit fund scams, had not minced words about the alleged involvement of TMC leaders in the Saradha scam.

On Tuesday, Chowdhury said: “Floor coordination is a team effort. All of us will do it, the chief whip (Congress’s Kerala MP K Suresh) and me. Sonia Gandhi herself is CLP (Congress Legislature Party) leader – we all need each other. This is exactly what a Trinamool MP asked me today, I told him, ‘Act Local, Think National’.”