Baghpat: Teen gangraped in UP hospital, two held, say police

Two employees of a Baghpat hospital was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old patient early on Tuesday. “According to a complaint filed by the victim, she was admitted at the hospital on Monday with high fever. The two accused came to the Emergency ward late night and sexually assaulted her after injecting her with a sedative, and fled after the crime,” Baghpat Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday under IPC Section 376D and relevant Sections of Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “The two accused were arrested later in the day. The victim has been sent for a medical test,” the SP said.

Baghpat’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Sushma Chandra said one of the accused, a ward boy, is a distant relative of the victim. She said, “We generally do not leave any patient unattended, but the victim’s sister said the accused was a distant relative so we left him with the patient.The incident took place when the victim’s sister and brother-in-law were out for dinner. There was another patient in the ward, but since he needed nebulizer, he was taken to a different room for about an hour.”

The second accused is an intern pharmacist, she said. The CMO said the ward boy was outsourced from a government-sanctioned company. Chandra said a committee will be formed to probe the case.

