Baghpat rape victim gets threat of ‘Unnao-like’ fate

Based on the FIR, the accused was arrested on Tuesday night. Based on the FIR, the accused was arrested on Tuesday night.

TWO days before a 25-year old alleged rape victim was to appear in a New Delhi fast track court for a hearing on Friday, the main accused and some others pasted a pamphlet outside her Baghpat residence threatening her family of a “bigger incident than Unnao” if she made it to the court.

“Agar xxx (name withheld) nay 13 tareekh ko court mein gawahi dee toh uska anjaam bahut hee bura hoga. Uska anjaam Unnao say bhi bhayankar ho sakta hai (If she testifies in the court on 13th, then the consequences will be bad. It will be worse than what happened in Unnao),” the pamphlet pasted outside her residence Wednesday morning read.

In Unnao, a rape victim was set afire her way going to the court last Thursday by a gang of men. She succumbed within 48 hours of being admitted to a Dehli hospital.

The Baghpat woman’s grand father lodged a complaint with the Kotwali police station in Baghpat rural.

“Based on the FIR, we have arrested the accused Sohran, 28, late last night under IPC section 506 ( criminal intimidation) and also seized the pamphlet. We have provided security to the family,” said Pratap Gopendra Yadav, SP, Baghpat.

Upon being informed about the incident by Delhi police Thursday, the court issued a warrant and asked the police to produce him Friday morning.

A police team from Delhi has left for Baghpat to take him into custody.

The victim and the accused are from the same village and belong to a similar caste. The woman, who stayed with her driver father in Delhi, was preparing for the Short Service Commission examination.

“In July 2018, accused Sohran called her over to his rented apartment in Delhi’s Mookherjee Nagar on the pretext of helping her out with studies. He gave her a cold drink allegedly laced with sedatives and raped her. His friends video recorded the act,” the police said. It could, however, not find any evidence against his friends.

“My daughter was threatened the video would be leaked in social media if she spoke out, and she was raped again. When she told me about the incident, we immediately lodged an FIR at the Mookherjee Nagar police station on July 9, 2018,” said the woman’s father.

Following the FIR, Sohran was arrested last July but released on bail this January. He returned to Baghpat while the victim and her father stayed on in New Delhi. “Now that the police have taken action, we will go to the court on Friday to ensure he gets the most severe punishment,” said the father.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App