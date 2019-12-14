Baghpat rape victim testifies: ‘If am afraid of threats, how will I support my daughter when she needs me?’

Both Delhi Police and the woman have sought cancellation of bail of the accused — Soran Singh (28) — in view of the threat note. Both Delhi Police and the woman have sought cancellation of bail of the accused — Soran Singh (28) — in view of the threat note.

Two days after a note was pasted outside the house of an alleged rape victim in Baghpat, threatening her of consequences worse than that of the “Unnao incident” if she testified in the case, the woman and her parents walked into the Delhi court on Friday for her deposition.

Her father told The Indian Express, “If I am afraid of these threats, how will I support my daughter when she needs me?” The family was escorted under tight security cover, and the woman testified. Proceedings were held in-camera. The father said he was approached by relatives of the accused on many occasions since the incident in July 2018 to settle the case, but he refused. “There is no point getting scared. I will have to walk out of my house every day to do my job. I will not compromise,” he said.

Both Delhi Police and the woman have sought cancellation of bail of the accused — Soran Singh (28) — in view of the threat note. The judge sought the response of the accused by December 19. Soon after the woman’s grandfather lodged a complaint with police, the accused was arrested on Thursday and produced before the Delhi court on Friday. According to sources, he denied pasting the pamphlet.

The woman also filed an application stating that she and her family “needs police protection from the accused and his companions as they were attacked several times”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App