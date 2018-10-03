Baghpat: Muslim family converts to Hinduism, cites ‘no support’

Baghpat District Magistrate Rishirendra Kumar said, “The family has given an affidavit saying they want to convert as per their will. They are not happy with the probe in the case involving death of a member. The issue will be taken up with SP (City).” (Representational Image) Baghpat District Magistrate Rishirendra Kumar said, “The family has given an affidavit saying they want to convert as per their will. They are not happy with the probe in the case involving death of a member. The issue will be taken up with SP (City).” (Representational Image)

Thirteen members of a Muslim family on Tuesday converted to Hinduism in Baghpat with help from a little-known right-wing group — Yuva Hindu Vahini-Bharat. The reason, they said, was the lack of support from their community after the “murder” of a family member. They said that they now expect “justice from our new community”.

Police had termed the death as suicide. In January, 22-year-old Gulhasan’s family, of Badarka village, shifted to Navada village in search of better prospects. Gulhasan’s brother Dilshad (34) said, “We bought a house and Gulhasan took a shop on rent to run a clothing store.”

On July 22, Gulhasan was found dead, hanging from the roof in his store. The family claimed he was killed by business rivals. “We found injury marks on his body,” said Dilshad.

Gulhasan’s eldest brother Naushad said, “We told police that it was a planned murder but they told us he committed suicide.” Dilshad said they received no support from the villagers or their relatives there.

They moved a local court seeking an FIR into the death. “Under the court’s direction, a murder case was registered against four residents of Navada on August 28,” said Dinesh Kumar, Kotwali police SHO. No arrests have been made. “The autopsy had cleared it as suicide,” he said.

In August, the family returned to Badarka. “Almost ostracised by our community, we decided to come back and also to convert. We will continue to fight for justice,” said Naushad.

Dilshad said they approached the Yuva Hindu Vahini-Bharat a month ago.

Sivraj Singh Chauhan, chief of Yuva Hindu Vahini-Bharat, said, “Our outfit was formed for welfare of our Hindu brothers. We also help those who want a ghar wapsi and this was why our activists in Baghpat have helped a Muslim family in conversion.”

Baghpat District Magistrate Rishirendra Kumar said, “The family has given an affidavit saying they want to convert as per their will. They are not happy with the probe in the case involving death of a member. The issue will be taken up with SP (City).”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App