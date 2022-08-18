After 3 of his family died by suicide, Baghpat man writes to President, says cops still harassing him

A 49-year-old man, whose wife and two daughters committed suicide following alleged police excesses in Baghpat’s Bachod village on May 24 this year, has sent a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, claiming that his ordeal was

far from over as he was still being harassed by the cops.

Mehak Singh, who submitted a memorandum at the Baghpat DM’s office on Wednesday to the President, said the main accused, a sub-inspector, has not been arrested so far.

Singh also requested that he be allowed to end his life through euthanasia. While his elder daughter Swati, 18, died at a Meerut hospital on May 24 evening, his wife Anuradha, 45, and younger daughter Preeti, 16, breathed their last the next morning. An FIR, under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC was lodged against Naresh Pal, the then Chaprauli police station in-charge.

Also named in the FIR were one Kantilal along with his sons Shakti, 23, and Raju, 20, who had filed a complaint against Mehak Singh alleging that the latter’s son had eloped with Kantilal’s daughter on May 2.

Baraut DSP Harish Singh Bhadauria said, “Mehak’s son Prince and Komal were arrested and produced in court on June 2. Komal said that she wanted to live with Prince and it was allowed by the court as both were adults.”

According to local residents, Naresh Pal reached Singh’s house on May 24 reportedly with a woman constable asking of Prince’s whereabouts.

Singh had said in his police complaint that he was not at home at the time. Mehak had claimed in the FIR that the policemen were not accompanied by any woman constable and beat up his wife and daughters, repeatedly asking where Prince’s was hiding.