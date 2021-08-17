Baghpat: Four held in violence over ‘biryani cart’ near Jain temple, says police

Baghpat district police have ordered an inquiry and have so far arrested four people suspected to be involved in an attack on a group of Jain devotees from Ghaziabad in Badagaon village of Baghpat following a row over a chicken biryani banner on a cart selling lemon juice stationed near the temple.

The incident took place Sunday night. The devotees were visiting a Jain temple in the village when they apparently took objection to the chicken biryani banner near the temple.

According to Novendra Singh, in charge of Khekra police station, where the case was registered, as the verbal spat turned ugly, a group of people, suspected to be from another community, allegedly hit the Jain devotees with stones and lathis; their bus was allegedly vandalised, and an attempt was made to burn the vehicle by pouring petrol on it.

The injured people were admitted to a local hospital and a massive manhunt has been lodged to nab the other accused persons, either named or unidentified in the FIR.

“We have arrested four persons so far. An inquiry has been ordered,” Baghpat SP Neeraj Jadaun said. “A sweet lemon juice cart had a banner of chicken biryani on one side, which the devotees objected to. This led to an altercation.”

Khekra station in-charge Novendra Singh said that as the verbal spat wore on, the man selling lime juice sent an SOS to local residents in Badagaon, who came in groups during the night.