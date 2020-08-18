Baghjan blowout: First phase of final ops to cap oilfield successful

The blowout occured on May 27 at Baghjan oilfield’s well number 5, which later exploded and caught fire on June 9. Operations to control the fire and cap the well are said to be in their final stages at present. (Source: Indian Oil Limited)

The first phase of the final operation to plug well number 5 at Oil India Limited (OIL)’s Baghjan oilfield in Assam’s Tinsukia district — where a blowout occurred in May — was successful on Monday after two failed attempts earlier.

OIL said in a statement that the Blowout Preventer (BOP) — a device essential to plug the leak — was successfully placed over the well head. “The 16 studs have also been tightened. The preparations for killing operations are on. The BOP and the lines connected to it are being kept cool through continuous spraying of water,” OIL said in a statement.

OIL officials confirm that the next stage of operations — which is “killing the well” or shutting it down completely — will follow.

“We have successfully placed the BOP around noon today. We will start the killing operations tomorrow. Killing operation might take 24 to 36 hours, depending on the well’s behaviour,” OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika told The Indian Express.

The OIL statement added that data collection at the site has been completed for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study by various agencies like TERI, ERM, CSIR-NEIST and IIT-Guwahati.

“Analysis/study on collected data is in progress by respective agencies. OIL’s in-house monitoring of Air quality/Noise level/Gas presence is being continued. Bio remediation activities at affected areas are in progress,” it said.

In June, the well, which is located close to the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Maguri-Motapung wetland, caught fire, killing two firefighters, displacing thousands of residents of the area, and causing significant damage to an eco-sensitive zone.

The OIL statement said that as of August 16, a total of 2,756 families have been surveyed for assessment of damage for compensation.

