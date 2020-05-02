Baghel writes to PM: Tough to get buses, special trains needed

CM Baghel said, it would be difficult to arrange buses and other infrastructure required to bring back workers in such large numbers. CM Baghel said, it would be difficult to arrange buses and other infrastructure required to bring back workers in such large numbers.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the government to run special trains to bring back workers from the state stranded in other states.

In his letter, Baghel said Chhattisgarh is coordinating with other states for the return of migrants and an action plan has been chalked out to bring back workers in buses.

However, he said, it would be difficult to arrange buses and other infrastructure required to bring back workers in such large numbers. Baghel said special trains from point to point could be run to ensure safety, convenience and hygiene of the workers.

Meanwhile, his party—the Congress—said the government’s April 29 order allowing inter-state movement of stranded migrants only in buses defies logic. Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said the need of the hour is a “fiscal injection specially designed for migrant labour” and not “Tughlaqi farmans”. “The order of the Ministry of Home Affairs…on movement of stranded workers…is nothing but all fizz and no pop. We wonder whether it was issued by an ignorant and uncaring person. It was, in fact, a cruel joke,” he said.

Special trains are now being run to transport migrant workers home.

Cong slams Central Vista project

The Congress on Friday slammed the Union government for continuing with the redevelopment of the Central Vista redevelopment project at a time the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The party has asked the Supreme Court to take note of the issue and to direct the government that the project should be the last priority at this juncture.

Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh wrote to M Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice-President and chairman of the Upper House, asking him to oppose the project. In his letter to Naidu, Ramesh asked the Vice President to “speak out and support a freeze on the Central Vista Redevelopment Project”.

“It is an atrocious sense of priority to embark on a new Parliament building and on new government offices when crores and crores of our people have lost their livelihoods and the economy is in doldrums,” he said.

