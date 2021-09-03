Bhupesh Baghel govt will be swept away if you spit, BJP leader tells party workers

BJP general secretary D Purandeswari on Thursday said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his Cabinet will be “swept away” if her party workers so much as “turn around and spit”. Baghel said he did not expect such a statement from her.

Purandeswari, BJP’s Chhattisgarh in-charge, made the remarks while exhorting party activists to work to win the state elections in 2023. She was speaking at a three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ (brainstorming session), organised in Jagdalpur of Bastar district. Accusing the Baghel government of cheating people from tribal communities, she said, “The people of Chhattisgarh will give the ruling party a befitting reply. We appeal to you to work with resolve. If you turn back and spit, Bhupesh Baghel and his entire Cabinet will be swept away…”

Baghel told the media, “If (anyone) spits on the sky, it falls on one’s own face.”

Purandeswari had quit the Congress in 2014 and joined BJP.