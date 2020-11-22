Baghel: Are BJP leaders, their children also in ‘love jihad’ ambit

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday raised questions on the intent and timing of the proposed law against “love jihad” in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Speaking a day after at least five Opposition-ruled states registered their protest against the proposed law, calling it an encroachment on personal liberty and attempt to create a communal divide, Baghel asked if BJP leaders who were in interfaith marriages “like Subramaniam Swamy and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi” would also be considered to be under the ambit of “love jihad”.

“I want to ask BJP, if their own leaders and their children who have married out of faith, come under the ambit of love jihad,” Baghel told the media on Saturday.

He told The Sunday Express, “Love jihad is an attempt at communalising the society, raised with clear intention of gaining votes in West Bengal election. They want to divide the voters on the basis of religion and attract Hindu voters.”

He said there are laws already to deal with issues related to marriage. “This new law is only a political move. How many people’s marriages will they scrutinize? And if they are scrutinizing marriages, would they do it with their own party members as well,” the Chief Minister asked.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd