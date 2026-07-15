‘I have no ties to my family’: Dhirender Shastri after brother booked in firing case

After his younger brother, Shaligram Garg, was booked in a firing and assault case in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, Bageshwar Dham chief priest Dhirender Shastri has said he has no connection to his brother and that the law should take its course.

Shaligram has faced multiple police cases over the past few years. Regarding the latest one, Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha said police received information about a dispute between two groups in Koda village under Rajnagar police station limits that escalated into a shooting.

“The police received information… regarding a dispute between two groups that escalated into a shooting incident initiated by one side. An injured individual was brought to the district hospital… Preliminary findings indicate the presence of a bullet in the body. An FIR is being registered against four accused individuals — three named and one unidentified. Shaligram is one of the accused,” the SP said.