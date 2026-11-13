Hundreds stuck on MP highway as 2 groups clash over ‘Bageshwar Baba’ remarks on Lord Krishna

A controversy over remarks by Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Krishna Shastri about Lord Krishna and Lord Ram escalated into a tense confrontation between rival groups in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Friday, with supporters of the religious leader blocking a highway and members of the Yadav Mahasabha attempting to march towards the shrine to stage a protest.

The situation turned tense near Brijpura, where Bageshwar Dham supporters blocked the four-lane National Highway-39, bringing traffic to a standstill and leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides of the road.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers as authorities feared a direct confrontation between the two groups.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Yadav Mahasabha members had announced a protest against Shastri, demanding action over his alleged remarks on Lord Krishna and threatening to lock down Bageshwar Dham. The counter-mobilisation by the religious leader’s supporters, however, turned the planned demonstration into a major law-and-order challenge for the district administration.

Police detained several Yadav Mahasabha workers and took them away in vehicles as tensions mounted. Members of the organisation also attempted to breach police barricades, prompting the administration to tighten security arrangements.

Additional personnel, including forces from outside the district and officers from other police stations, were also called in.

“Keeping today’s programme in view, local police personnel, forces from outside and station in-charges from other police stations have been called here. Multiple layers of barricading have also been put in place to ensure that no situation arises that could pose a challenge to law and order. Discussions have been held with the organisers and all parties concerned. The programme is being conducted with everyone’s consent, and we will ensure that peace in the city and the district is not disturbed,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajat Saklecha said.

Story continues below this ad

The police were also monitoring the situation through CCTV cameras, drones and other technical surveillance mechanisms, he said.

On inflammatory social media posts, the SP said, “Some people had posted objectionable comments on social media late yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. Most of them have been deleted, and the individuals concerned have been bound down and served notices to ensure that no social disharmony is spread. We are ensuring that law and order is maintained both online and offline.”

The administration has also made it clear that protests must be held after obtaining the requisite legal permission and that action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb public order.

The confrontation unfolded as supporters of Bageshwar Dham and the Yadav Mahasabha traded accusations over the controversy. While the latter accused Shastri of hurting religious sentiments through his remarks on Lord Krishna, supporters of the preacher alleged that the protest was an attempt to create divisions among Hindus.

Story continues below this ad

At a gathering of Bageshwar Dham supporters, some members carried sticks and footwear while effigies of Yadav Mahasabha leader Damodar Yadav were displayed. The aggressive mobilisation increased fears of violence as the Yadav Mahasabha tried to proceed with its protest.

What is the controversy all about

The immediate trigger was a speech by Shastri during a Ram Katha programme in Karera in Shivpuri district on October 29, in which he compared the forms and attributes of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

While describing the two deities, Shastri referred to Lord Krishna’s tribhanga posture, in which he stands bent at three places, and contrasted it with Lord Ram’s straight posture. He also made remarks about Lord Krishna playing the flute and tending to cattle, comparing these with Lord Ram’s association with the bow and the arrow.

The remarks drew objections from members of the Yadav community, who regard Lord Krishna as a central figure of their religious and cultural identity. Organisations representing the community alleged that the comparison belittled Lord Krishna and hurt the religious sentiments of his devotees.

Story continues below this ad

The controversy subsequently spread beyond Madhya Pradesh. The Yadav community sought police action against the preacher, while Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticised the remarks and demanded punitive action.

Shastri subsequently issued a clarification and apology, saying that his remarks had been taken out of context and that he had no intention of drawing a distinction between the two deities.

“We were not trying to create any distinction between Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. Both are one and there is no difference between them. If anyone was hurt by my words, explanation or sentiments, I sincerely apologise to them,” he said in a video message.