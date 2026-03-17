After Lok Sabha setback, Badruddin Ajmal to contest Assam Assembly polls

All India United Democratic Front supremo Badruddin Ajmal is set to contest Assam Assembly, as he leads a party fighting to retain ground in the state.

Ajmal’s AIUDF on Tuesday released its second list of candidates for the April 9 election, and has fielded Ajmal in the Binnakandi constituency in Central Assam’s Hojai district. So far, the AIUDF has announced candidates in a total of 21 constituencies.

Other candidates include former All Assam Minority Students’ Union president Rejaul Karim Sarkar, who had joined the Congress earlier this year and resigned within three days. He will fight from the Srijangram constituency. Sitting MLAs from the party, Nizanur Rahman, Hafiz Rafiqul Islam, Alhaj Aminul Islam, Ashraful Hussain, Hafiz Bashir Ahmed and Nazrul Hoque, are also in the list.