Amid Ayodhya row, handling of Badrinath donations under probe, office staffer suspended

A staffer in the office of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman has been suspended following allegations of irregularities in the handling of donations and offerings at Badrinath Dham.

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has taken disciplinary action by suspending Pramod Nautiyal, a personal assistant posted in the chairman’s office.

According to the order issued by the committee, a show-cause notice was served to Nautiyal on July 3, after allegations of irregularities in the discharge of his official duties came to light. A four-member inquiry committee was constituted to investigate the matter. The preliminary report of the inquiry committee, along with the explanation by Nautiyal, purportedly found the allegations prima facie substantiated. In its report, the committee recommended disciplinary action against the employee and said that allowing him to continue in his present post could potentially influence or hamper the investigation.