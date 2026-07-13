Money, gold and silver coins pocketed from Badrinath temple donation, 1 arrested

An FIR was registered at Badrinath Police Station for theft by clerk or servant and aggravated criminal breach of trust of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. (Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

An official in the office of the chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has been arrested in Uttarakhand for allegedly misappropriating temple donations, police said Monday.

According to Chamoli Police, the official was accused of misappropriating ‘thali bhent’ (plate offerings) at Badrinath Dham. On July 8, Yudhveer Pushpwan, officer-in-charge of the Badrinath Temple, on behalf of the BKTC, submitted a written complaint at Badrinath Police Station. The complaint stated that after information was received regarding financial irregularities during the counting of ‘thali bhent’ donations on July 2, the chairman of the temple committee ordered a departmental inquiry.

An SIT arrested Pramod Nautiyal from his residence in Dehradun late Sunday. He was produced in court. “The investigation further found that, at different times, the accused allegedly removed Rs 500 currency notes, packets containing gold and silver coins, a Shaligram stone, and a packet of saffron from the counting room and illegally took them into his possession. Statements of the complainant and other relevant witnesses have been recorded. Based on the CCTV footage and other documentary evidence, the police said they had gathered sufficient evidence against the accused,” the Chamoli police said in a statement.