Badrinath shrine reopens after winter break

Elaborate rituals preceded the formal opening. Around 10,000 devotees visited the high altitude shrine on opening day, a temple committee official said.

The doors of the Himalayan shrine were thrown open to public at 4.15 am by chief priest in the presence of a large number of devotees. (File)

The portals of the Badrinath shrine were reopened for devotees early on Friday after the winter break. The doors of the Himalayan shrine were thrown open to public at 4.15 am by chief priest Ishwari Prasad Nambudiri in the presence of a large number of devotees, Mandir Samiti and administrative officials.

Prominent among those who offered prayers at the temple on the opening day were Governor Baby Rani Maurya and former chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

