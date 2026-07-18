Donation theft at Badrinath Dham: CCTV reveals how accused operated, even saffron wasn’t spared

Police said that the SIT conducted a detailed analysis of CCTV footage from the thali bhent counting room across multiple dates and recorded statements of witnesses.

Written by: Aiswarya Raj
2 min readJul 18, 2026 02:58 PM IST
A police team brought Rajendra Chauhan from Jyotirmath to Badrinath Police Station for questioning on July 17, following which he was arrested. (Credits: Wikimedia Commons)A police team brought Rajendra Chauhan from Jyotirmath to Badrinath Police Station for questioning on July 17, following which he was arrested. (Credits: Wikimedia Commons)
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The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the alleged financial irregularities involving cash and offerings collected through thali bhent at Badrinath Dham has arrested an official, the second accused alleged to be involved in the case.

According to the police, an FIR was registered at Badrinath Police Station following a complaint. During the initial investigation, and on the basis of available evidence, the police arrested the named accused, Pramod Nautiyal, on July 12. He is currently in judicial custody.

Police said that the SIT conducted a detailed analysis of CCTV footage from the thali bhent counting room across multiple dates and recorded statements of witnesses. “The investigation revealed that Rajendra Chauhan, a permanent employee of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) and the then temple officer and in charge of the offering plate counting process, allegedly conspired with Pramod Nautiyal to misappropriate part of the cash and other offerings received during the counting process,” police said in a communication.

The CCTV footage from June 22, 25 and 29, allegedly shows Rajendra Chauhan on several occasions placing bundles of Rs 500 notes, donated items and jewellery into his pockets. Based on the electronic evidence and other material collected, Section 61(2)(a) of the BNS was added to the case, and Rajendra Chauhan was identified as a co-accused.

A police team brought Rajendra Chauhan from Jyotirmath to Badrinath Police Station for questioning on July 17, following which he was arrested.

Nautiyal was arrested after the investigation revealed that, at different times, he allegedly removed Rs 500 currency notes, packets containing gold and silver coins, a Shaligram stone, and a packet of saffron from the counting room and illegally took them into his possession. The BKTC had earlier taken disciplinary action by suspending Nautiyal. According to the order issued by the committee, a show-cause notice was served to Nautiyal on July 3, after allegations of irregularities in the discharge of his official duties came to light.

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Aiswarya Raj
Aiswarya Raj
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Aiswarya Raj is a Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, covering Uttarakhand. She brings sound journalistic experience to her role, having started her career at the organisation as a sub-editor with the Delhi city team. She subsequently developed her reporting expertise by covering Gurugram and its neighbouring districts before transitioning to her current role as a resident correspondent in Dehradun. She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the University of Kerala. She has reported on the state politics, governance, environment and wildlife, and gender. Aiswarya has undertaken investigations using the Right to Information Act on law enforcement, public policy and procurement rules in Uttarakhand. She has also attempted narrative journalism on socio-economic matters affecting local communities. This specific, sustained focus on critical regional news provides the necessary foundation for high trustworthiness and authoritativeness on topics concerning Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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