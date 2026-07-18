Donation theft at Badrinath Dham: CCTV reveals how accused operated, even saffron wasn’t spared

A police team brought Rajendra Chauhan from Jyotirmath to Badrinath Police Station for questioning on July 17, following which he was arrested. (Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the alleged financial irregularities involving cash and offerings collected through thali bhent at Badrinath Dham has arrested an official, the second accused alleged to be involved in the case.

According to the police, an FIR was registered at Badrinath Police Station following a complaint. During the initial investigation, and on the basis of available evidence, the police arrested the named accused, Pramod Nautiyal, on July 12. He is currently in judicial custody.

Police said that the SIT conducted a detailed analysis of CCTV footage from the thali bhent counting room across multiple dates and recorded statements of witnesses. “The investigation revealed that Rajendra Chauhan, a permanent employee of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) and the then temple officer and in charge of the offering plate counting process, allegedly conspired with Pramod Nautiyal to misappropriate part of the cash and other offerings received during the counting process,” police said in a communication.