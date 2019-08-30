Badnore to make important announcements in General House meeting today

UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore is expected to make important announcements regarding additional water to Chandigarh, revenue generation of the civic body and other key issues in the General House meeting of the Municipal Corporation scheduled to be held on Friday.

Badnore will be addressing the house at 11 am. Former MPs and Mayors have also been called to attend the address.

Sources said Badnore is also likely to announce that additional water of 29 MGD is expected to reach residents on October 2.

Chandigarh Mayor Rajesh Kalia and Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav had on Wednesday visited water works 39 to take stock of successful commissioning of trial run of raw water supply from Jandpur to Chandigarh under augmentation of water supply scheme phase V and VI.

Badnore is also likely to make announcements on plastic-free city and other key issues.