Badaun school: Principal held for ‘molesting’ Class III girl

A principal of a private school in Badaun district has been arrested for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old student in his office.

Police said that the FIR against the school principal was filed on a complaint of the girl’s family members who also alleged that the principal misbehaved with them when they had gone to the school to enquire about the incident.

According to the complaint, the Class III students was allegedly touched inappropriately by the school on Tuesday inside his office after he called her there on the pretext of some work.

“On Tuesday afternoon, when the girl, a student of Class III, returned home, she told her mother about the alleged molestation by the principal. After hearing it, the mother informed her husband. The couple then went to the school and confronted with the principal about the alleged assault. The parents alleged that the principal denied the allegation and asked them to leave while misbehaving with them.. after which the parents informed the police. We have lodged an FIR and arrested the principal. He was produced in the court and sent to judicial custody,” a police officer said.

According to police, the girl’s family also alleged that the school principal had made inappropriate advances to other girl students of the school and have claimed to have video clips of the students narrating their ordeal. The police, however, said that they have not received any such videos from the girl’s parents.

“The parents said that they made a video on their mobile phones of other girl students alleging sexual harassment by the principal. The parents have not yet submitted the video so far to the police. We are investigating the matter and will question other students as well… We have not received a complaint against the principal from other parents until now. The principal has, however, denied all the allegations,” the SHO added.

Police have lodged the FIR under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and under relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act against the principal.