UP: Congress slams Adityanath govt over alleged rape in Badaun

According to the media report, a 50-year -old woman died under suspicious circumstances in Badaun.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress unit launched an attack on the Yogi Adityanath government over the alleged rape of a 50-year-old woman in Badaun district.

Quoting a media report, the Congress in a tweet compared the brutality in the alleged crime to the December 16 gangrape and tweeted, “Adityanath’s mission, which began to hide Hathras’ failure has failed. The CM has launched the ‘Mission Shakti program’ and betrayed the women of the state. He must apologise.” Adityanath had launched the ‘Mission Shakti’ programme last year to ensure the safety of women in the state.

The Badaun Police on Twitter said that two people have been arrested in connection with the crime and have been booked under sections 302 and 376D of the Indian Penal Code.