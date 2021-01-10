Badaun rape-murder case: two cops booked for dereliction of duty

hartha Verma. The woman’s family had alleged that there was a delay of nearly 18 hours before the FIR was filed.

Two Badaun police personnel have been booked for alleged dereliction of duty in the case of a 50-year-old woman’s gangrape and murder. The woman was allegedly gang raped by three men, including a priest, in a Badaun temple, and later succumbed to her injuries.

The FIR was filed against the concerned police station’s SHO and post in-charge for allegedly not performing duties following the crime. They were earlier suspended over the allegation.

“During our enquiry we found that there were omissions on part of the policemen. There was delay in filing of the FIR. When it comes to crimes involving women, there are certain duties that need to be carried… there was time elapsed before all the formalities could take place,” said Badaun (Rural) SP Siddhartha Verma.

The woman’s family had alleged that there was a delay of nearly 18 hours before the FIR was filed. According to police, initially, no written complaint had been given by the family. The family had also alleged that the timely intervention of police could have saved the woman’s life.