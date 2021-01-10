scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 09, 2021
Must Read

Badaun rape-murder case: two cops booked for dereliction of duty

The FIR was filed against the concerned police station’s SHO and post in-charge for allegedly not performing duties following the crime. They were earlier suspended over the allegation.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: January 10, 2021 5:09:51 am
hartha Verma. The woman’s family had alleged that there was a delay of nearly 18 hours before the FIR was filed.

Two Badaun police personnel have been booked for alleged dereliction of duty in the case of a 50-year-old woman’s gangrape and murder. The woman was allegedly gang raped by three men, including a priest, in a Badaun temple, and later succumbed to her injuries.

The FIR was filed against the concerned police station’s SHO and post in-charge for allegedly not performing duties following the crime. They were earlier suspended over the allegation.

“During our enquiry we found that there were omissions on part of the policemen. There was delay in filing of the FIR. When it comes to crimes involving women, there are certain duties that need to be carried… there was time elapsed before all the formalities could take place,” said Badaun (Rural) SP Siddhartha Verma.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The woman’s family had alleged that there was a delay of nearly 18 hours before the FIR was filed. According to police, initially, no written complaint had been given by the family. The family had also alleged that the timely intervention of police could have saved the woman’s life.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 09: Latest News

Advertisement