Friday, January 08, 2021
NCW member on Badaun gangrape case: Women shouldn’t step out alone in the evening

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “I don’t know how and why the member has said this but women have the right move on their will whenever and wherever they want to.”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: January 8, 2021 10:03:16 am
Chandramukhi Devi (Source: ncw.nic.in)

National Commission for Women member Chandramukhi Devi, who Thursday visited the village where a 50-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and abandoned outside her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, said the incident would not have happened had the woman not stepped out alone in the evening. The victim later died in hospital due to excessive bleeding.

“This is a crime that has shamed humanity, but I would also like to say that women should not, under the influence of anyone, step out untimely,” she said. “I feel had the woman not stepped out in the evening, or one of her children had accompanied her, the incident would not have occurred.”

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “I don’t know how and why the member has said this but women have the right move on their will whenever and wherever they want to.”

