Badaun: BSP leader ‘dies by suicide’, family blames ‘humiliation’ by SDM

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader in Badaun district belonging to a Dalit community is said to have died by suicide after allegedly being humiliated by the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). The incident occurred on the tehsil premises on Saturday while the BSP leader was trying to get his land’s category changed.

The deceased was identified as Harveer, who earlier was the party’s leader in charge of the Sahaswan Vidhan Sabha seat. Before his death, Harveer was the BSP booth in-charge. His family has accused SDM (Sahaswan) Kishore Gupta of humiliating him. The BSP leader’s brother, Jaiveer, told reporters, “My brother had gone to officials to get some allotted land changed to the category of transferable land. Officials asked him for money, which he gave. Then he went to the SDM. The SDM also asked for money, which my brother gave. The SDM had called him on Saturday. He went and when he asked the SDM to do the work, he misbehaved and asked my brother what he would do if the work was not done. He called him names and slapped him. Then, my brother consumed poison on tehsil premises and when I reached there, his condition was quite bad. We want an FIR against the SDM…”

Sahaswan Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Lavaniya on Sunday claimed that Harveer’s family had not submitted any complaint yet. “If they submit a complaint, then we will lodge the FIR. The BSP leader died during treatment and till now, the family has not levelled any allegations against anyone,” he added.

Badaun Superintendent of Police Sankal Sharma said a revenue clerk (kanungoh) in the SDM’s office, Omkar, was suspended after the matter came to light. “A detailed probe has been ordered by the DM [District Magistrate] into the allegations. We have started the proceedings to provide maximum compensation to the family of the deceased,” Sharma added.

The BSP’s district chief, Lakhan Singh, said the family and the party want Gupta’s suspension and arrest. “Suspending the kanungoh is an easy way out. He is a small official and can be suspended in order to save the SDM. The main culprit is the SDM, and he should face action. It was the SDM who humiliated him,” Singh added.

He demanded Rs 50-lakh compensation for the deceased’s family and a government job for a family member. “The SDM used casteist slurs for Harveer, after which he committed suicide,” Singh alleged.

In a purported suicide note being shared on social, Kishore Gupta is accused of humiliating and abusing Harveer. “The SDM and official working at his office, Omkar, are responsible for my suicide…” reads the note written in Hindi.

Harveer is survived by his 28-year-old wife Mamta and five children, according to officials.