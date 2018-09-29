Bad weather hits rescue operations by choppers

The helicopters could not fly after 2pm on Friday. (Express photo/ Representative image)

The rescue operation was hit by cloudy weather and moderate rain in Kullu-Manali and parts of Lahaul-Spiti, even as Indian Air Force choppers rescued over 100 people from Lahaul and Spiti areas on Friday.

The helicopters could not fly after 2.00pm on Friday.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus Khan said, “The work will resume tomorrow (Saturday), if required, as per the communication from Lahaul DC.” All the airlifted people were taken to Kullu civil hospital for general check-up.

Since Tuesday, 1,914 people have been rescued, including 214 by air. Many are still stranded. Rohtang Tunnel, which is still under construction, has served as a lifeline for around 1,700 people who were brought from Lahaul-Spiti via road after snow was cleared by Border Road Organisation (BRO).

It is learnt that around 35 trucks are stranded at Baralacha, around 180 km from Manali.

On the other hand, Kullu-Manali National Highway could not be reopened even on Friday. Two foot bridges – Raisin and Seb Bagh- which were being used to pass small vehicles on Kullu-Manali route were also closed.

Also, a transformer was airlifted to Lahaul-Spiti to provide temporary power supply, but could not be installed there due to the bad weather.

Divisional Commissioner Vikas Labroo, who was in Kullu on Friday, said that they had expedited airlifting of the stranded people as five choppers were taking the sorties regularly.

