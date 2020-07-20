Bad weather affects several parts of Himachal: Landslide leads to closure of Shimla apple market, building collapse

The fruit market yard of the APMC mandi at Bhattakufer near Shimla was closed down by the district administration after rocks and earth from the adjoining hill fell on the market shed Monday morning, damaging the structure. (Representational) The fruit market yard of the APMC mandi at Bhattakufer near Shimla was closed down by the district administration after rocks and earth from the adjoining hill fell on the market shed Monday morning, damaging the structure. (Representational)

Landslides and a flash flood during the ongoing wet spell have disrupted normal life in several parts of Himachal Pradesh. On Monday, a landslide led to the closure of the largest apple wholesale market in Shimla, and the collapse of an unsafe building in the town. On Saturday night, a flash flood in Kinnaur’s Sangla valley damaged orchards and farms while roads and power supply were affected in parts of state following rockslides and severe weather.

The fruit market yard of the APMC mandi at Bhattakufer near Shimla was closed down by the district administration after rocks and earth from the adjoining hill fell on the market shed Monday morning, damaging the structure. With apple harvest season underway and growers bringing their produce for auction, the market was witnessing heavy footfall this month.

Meanwhile, a wooden two-storey building near Tara Hall in Lakkar Bazar area in Shimla which had been declared unsafe collapsed on Monday.

In suburban Totu, the Shimla-Nalagarh road, which had remained closed for more than a week, was opened on Monday following the dismantling of a four-storey building which was rendered unsafe, allegedly due to damage caused by an under-construction municipal parking next to it.

Over the weekend, landslides blocked several roads in Kullu district while in Kinnaur, a flash flood in the Rana Khad led to destruction of several orchards in Batseri village in Sangla.

Govardhan Singh, up-pradhan of Batseri panchayat, said that the nullah overflowed and diverted from its course on Saturday night, trapping five persons who were rescued by locals and police after several hours. The overflowing water damaged apple orchards and farms lying in its way, but has been diverted now, he said.

Meteorological officials have issued a yellow weather warning for Tuesday, when most parts of the low and middle hills and many areas in the high hills are expected to receive rain and thundershowers. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning are likely at isolated places, officials said.

