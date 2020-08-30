Why Bad Boy Billionaires trailer is unavailable on Netflix

Bad Boy Billionaires is scheduled to be released on September 2. (Source: Netflix)

A local court in Bihar’s Araria district last week passed an interim stay order on the broadcasting of Netflix documentary ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’, scheduled to be released on September 2, following a petition from Sahara chief Subrata Roy.

According to reports, Netflix is likely to move the Supreme Court in this regard this coming week. While the trailer of the documentary has been removed from the streaming platform, it is still available on YouTube.

The development comes day after the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea by Mehul Choksi, an accused in the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, to conduct pre-screening of the documentary.

Justice Navin Chawla, after hearing the matter for over two hours, declined to grant relief to Choksi saying a writ petition for enforcement of a private right cannot be maintainable. The court said his remedy lies in a civil suit and granted him the liberty to raise the issue in a civil suit.

Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, and his nephew Nirav Modi are the main accused in the Rs 13,500 crore PNB fraud case. He left the country last year and was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda.

The documentary, Bad Boy Billionaires’ is described on theNetflix platform as, “This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up – and ultimately brought down – India’s most infamous tycoons”.

