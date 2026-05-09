Back to Raj Bhavan for Vijay, this time with 120 MLAs

After nearly 24 hours of shifting numbers, resort movements, contentious letters and high-stakes meetings, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder C Joseph Vijay on Saturday evening met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to stake claim to form the next government in Tamil Nadu, after the VCK and IUML extended unconditional support to his party.

The day began with uncertainty and ended with TVK appearing to have crossed the majority mark. But not before Vijay, who had earlier started from his Foreshore Estate residence to meet the Governor, returned midway after he was told that no appointment had been granted. Later, Raj Bhavan said an appointment had been given, the Governor cancelled his scheduled Kerala visit, and Vijay began another journey to Raj Bhavan.

TVK, which won 108 seats, has an effective strength of 107 as Vijay won two seats. With Congress’s five MLAs, CPI’s two, CPI(M)’s two, VCK’s two and IUML’s two, the TVK-led bloc now claims support of 120 MLAs-elect – two above the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly.

The breakthrough came after VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and IUML national president K M Kader Mohideen issued letters extending unconditional support to TVK by evening. Their letters followed similar ones sent by the Left parties on Friday evening.

Thirumavalavan said the VCK had decided to support TVK to ensure it did not become an obstacle to Vijay forming the government and to prevent President’s Rule in Tamil Nadu. He added that the VCK would continue to remain part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and that the decision would not affect its relationship with the DMK.

The IUML’s support came after a day of mixed signals. Earlier, Mohideen had said the party remained firmly within the DMK alliance and had not issued any support letter to TVK. Later, IUML leaders met outgoing Chief Minister M K Stalin before extending support to TVK. Leaders familiar with the talks said the IUML had conveyed that it could not move unless the DMK leadership agreed.

The developments marked a dramatic recovery for Vijay after Friday night’s confusion. On Friday evening, TVK appeared set for power after the CPI and CPI(M) extended support. But by night, the numbers became uncertain after VCK did not immediately submit its letter and an AMMK support claim collapsed into controversy.

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According to senior TVK sources, party leaders believed late Friday that they had secured support from AMMK’s lone MLA, S Kamaraj. The MLA, who was staying at a Puducherry resort with AIADMK legislators, was reportedly called out briefly and allegedly signed a support letter inside a car. TVK leaders photographed the document and sent it to Chennai, but the hard copy remained with the MLA.

When Raj Bhavan sought verification and reportedly asked for a formal letter on AMMK letterhead, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran denied support to TVK and reaffirmed backing for AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. Dhinakaran later complained to police, alleging that TVK had used a forged letter. No FIR had been registered as of Saturday evening.

Inside TVK, leaders privately admitted the episode had hurt the party’s momentum. Some blamed campaign manager Aadhav Arjuna, saying the matter had been badly handled.

By Saturday afternoon, the direction began to change. AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami or EPS issued a statement congratulating the party that would form the government, a move seen as an attempt to cool speculation about an AIADMK-led alternative.

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Meanwhile, Stalin said the DMK would be a constructive Opposition and welcomed the stand of allies who backed TVK to avoid a crisis, while saying they would continue in the DMK-led alliance on policy grounds. He also took note of Congress moving away from the alliance after the results.

The Governor’s role has also come under legal scrutiny. Two petitions have reached the Supreme Court challenging his earlier refusal to invite Vijay, leader of the single largest party, to form the government and prove majority on the floor of the House. Petitioners argued that the majority must be tested in the Assembly, not through Raj Bhavan’s private assessment.

As the evening progressed, security remained tight outside the Mahabalipuram resort where TVK MLAs were staying. Congress MLAs had been shifted to Hyderabad. AIADMK MLAs returned from the Puducherry resort and met EPS in Chennai.

By 6.20 pm, the political traffic moved again – toward Raj Bhavan. After a day in which Vijay left, returned, waited and started again, Tamil Nadu’s government formation entered what appeared to be its final stretch.