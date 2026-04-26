Back-to-back cub deaths in Kanha put the spotlight on tiger monitoring systems

Officials have said the tigress and the remaining cubs are being “closely monitored”, but have not detailed the frequency of tracking prior to the deaths or whether any distress indicators such as reduced movement, poor body condition, or declining prey encounters were flagged.

Two tiger cubs from the same litter have died within days inside Kanha Tiger Reserve, raising questions over monitoring protocols for breeding tigresses in one of India’s most intensively protected habitats.

The latest cub, estimated to be between one and one-and-a-half years old, was found dead in the Sargi area of the reserve’s core zone Thursday evening. Forest officials said a post-mortem has been conducted and the report is awaited. Another cub from the same tigress had died three days earlier. The tigress had given birth to four cubs; two now remain.

Deputy Director Amitha B confirmed to The Indian Express that two cubs had died recently. “We will conduct a post mortem to ascertain the cause of death,” she said.