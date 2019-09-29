Back in India, PM says: ‘Howdy, Modi!’ talking point in UN

The ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event at Houston, which was attended by United States President Donald Trump, did not just project the strong friendship between India and the US, it also became a talking point at the United Nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday.

Returning from the US to a resounding welcome organised by the BJP’s Delhi unit at the Palam air base, Modi said the admiration for India has risen manifold since he took office in 2014.

“I had gone to the United States, the United Nations in 2014 as well. The difference I observed in terms of the rise in India’s stature in the global stage, the respect for India in the eyes of world leaders…, one of the main reasons behind that are the 130 crore Indians who helped form the government with a bigger mandate (in 2019),” Modi said.

From a makeshift dais outside the Palam air base, Modi addressed hundreds of BJP workers who were raising slogans, beating drums, and creating a festive atmosphere. He reminded the crowd of the third anniversary of the 2016 surgical strikes, drawing loud cheers.

“Howdy, Modi!, that gathering in Houston, its scale and grandeur, the President’s presence… the world recognises the Indo-US friendship,” the PM said. “But the strength that Indians living in the US, especially those from Houston, projected in such a short time… You had the President himself, Republican party leaders, Democrats there, important people who run the White House, so it was natural to hear words of praise from them.

“But when I reached New York and met leaders from across the world at the UN, everyone had ‘Howdy, Modi!’ on their lips. I saw how India won the world’s heart. I want to thank the Indians settled in the US. Apart from discussions on India’s might, even the prism through which India is looked at has changed. The admiration and affection for India has gone up,” Modi said.