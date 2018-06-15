Back in Goa, Manohar Parrikar tweets video thanking well wishers, vows to work for welfare of state

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in his office on Friday. Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in his office on Friday.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in a video message Friday thanked his wellwishers saying he will continue to work for the wellbeing of the state. “As I resume my work, I thank all my well wishers for the prayers and blessings which gave me much needed support and strength to recover,” the chief minister said.

Parrikar returned from the United States Thursday, after a three-month medical leave. According to his office, he was undergoing treatment for a serious pancreatic ailment.

As I resume my work, I thank all my well wishers for the prayers and blessings which gave me much needed support and strength to recover. pic.twitter.com/bdN7gHShhW — Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) June 15, 2018

Earlier today, Parrikar prayed at the Devaki Krishna temple at Khandola village in North Goa. Devaki Krishna is the family deity of Parrikar. He then drove back to Panjim, where he visited the Mahalaxmi temple.

Parrikar also visited his office in the state secretariat, where he chaired a meeting of senior bureaucrats and police officers.

He had left for the United States on March 7. Before leaving Goa, Parrikar had formed a cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration on governance and other issues, in his absence.

