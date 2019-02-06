Back from US, Priyanka chalks UP plan with Rahul Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia

A day after she returned to India from a private visit to the US, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly appointed general secretary of the Congress, on Tuesday got into the thick of political action. She had a nearly two-hour-long meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia to chalk out the Congress’s UP game plan.

While Scindia is in charge of UP West, Priyanka is the party’s minder’s for UP East. Priyanka is likely to take charge as the general secretary on Thursday and later in the day attend a meeting of the general secretaries and in charges of states convened by Rahul to discuss preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. Scindia would take charge on Wednesday.

Sources said Priyanka is likely to begin her UP tour from February 11. She is likely to travel to Lucknow on that day, hold a road show and address a meeting of UPCC office-bearers. Party leaders from UP exuded confidence that she would go to Prayagraj to take a dip in the Sangam on the occasion of Kumbh Mela. She along with Rahul may also address a rally in UP later this month in a show of strength.